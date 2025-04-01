Bogdanovic accumulated five points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block over 20 minutes during Monday's 96-87 victory over Orlando.

Bogdanovic struggled to get going Monday, finishing the first half with two points while shooting 0-for-3 from the field. The veteran swingman's shooting woes persisted into the second half, and he didn't hit a shot until the final quarter. Bogdanovic has underperformed from three-point range in his last five outings, shooting only 26.3 percent from beyond the arc.