Bogdanovic will start in Tuesday's game against the Suns, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The veteran sharpshooter will draw the start due to Norman Powell (hamstring) and Derrick Jones (groin) being sidelined. Bogdanovic has averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 three-pointers across 24.9 minutes per game over eight appearances (one start) with the Clippers.