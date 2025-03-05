Bogdanovic will start in Tuesday's game against the Suns, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
The veteran sharpshooter will draw the start due to Norman Powell (hamstring) and Derrick Jones (groin) being sidelined. Bogdanovic has averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 three-pointers across 24.9 minutes per game over eight appearances (one start) with the Clippers.
More News
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Drains four treys Sunday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Shifts back to bench•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Reaches double figures in start•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: First start of season Monday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores in double figures again•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Efficient in loss•