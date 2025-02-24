Bogdanovic supplied 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-111 loss to Indiana.

Bogdanovic has started to find his footing off the bench with the Clippers after being traded to Los Angeles in early February, once again providing a nice boost Sunday with another double-digit point total. Bogdanovic has now reached double figures in scoring in two straight contests, averaging 13 points over that two-game span.