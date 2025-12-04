Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Still out with hip contusion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hip) is out for Friday's game against Memphis, NBA writer Justin Russoreports.
Bogdanovic appears to be out indefinitely with a left hip contusion, considering he hasn't seen an upgrade on his status since landing a questionable tag ahead of the Nov. 25 game against the Lakers. However, the Clippers may continue to evaluate him on a day-to-day basis. In the interim, Kris Dunn and Kobe Sanders should be worth streaming in deep leagues.
