Bogdanovic (hip) is out for Friday's game against Memphis, NBA writer Justin Russoreports.

Bogdanovic appears to be out indefinitely with a left hip contusion, considering he hasn't seen an upgrade on his status since landing a questionable tag ahead of the Nov. 25 game against the Lakers. However, the Clippers may continue to evaluate him on a day-to-day basis. In the interim, Kris Dunn and Kobe Sanders should be worth streaming in deep leagues.