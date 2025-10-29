Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Tough showing in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic closed Tuesday's 98-79 loss to Golden State with two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound over nine minutes.
Bogdanovic made his second start in place of Bradley Beal (back), but he was limited to nine minutes and was replaced in the starting lineup by Nicolas Batum at halftime. Bogdanovic has scored two points in a total of 33 minutes on the season and seems to be completely out of rhythm.
