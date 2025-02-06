The Hawks traded Bogdanovic (personal) and three second-round picks to the Clippers in exchange for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bogdanovic missed Atlanta's previous six contests due to personal reasons but will presumably be available in the near future now that he has been dealt to the Clippers. The 32-year-old averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.9 minutes across 24 appearances for the Hawks this season. In Los Angeles, Bogdanovic will likely compete for primary bench minutes and will hope to raise his 30.1 three-point percentage to his previous standards.