Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Nets.
Bogdanovic hasn't played since Dec. 26, and the Clippers have not released any updates on him making meaningful progress in his recovery from the hamstring issue. Bogdanovic should be considered week-to-week moving forward.
More News
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Still out•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't travel on road trip•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't return Monday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out another week•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Without timetable for return•