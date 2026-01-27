site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't play Tuesday
Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Bogdanovic is still managing a left hamstring injury and hasn't played since Dec. 26. He should be considered doubtful for Friday's game at Denver until the Clippers provide an update on his status.
