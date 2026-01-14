default-cbs-image
Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Bogdanovic will miss a 10th consecutive game while tending to a left hamstring injury. Friday's road game against the Raptors is Bogdanovic's next chance to play, but the veteran guard does not have a clear timeline to return.

