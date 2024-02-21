Hyland will be available for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

While Hyland will be available for Thursday's game, that doesn't mean he'll play. The third-year guard has appeared in only 19 games for the Clippers this season, posting meager averages of 6.2 points, 1.7 assists and not much else on 36.7 percent shooting from the floor. He was sent home ahead of the Clippers' final game before the All-Star break to reset his mindset after frustrations about playing time.