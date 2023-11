Hyland won't start Monday's game against the Knicks, Chris Mannix of SI.com reports.

As expected, Hyland will move back to the bench with James Harden cleared to make his Clippers debut. Harden will have a minutes restriction, so Hyland should still see some minutes as the top guard off the bench. Across three appearances as a reserve this season, Hyland has averaged 15.7 points in 21.7 minutes per game.