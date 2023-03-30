Hyland notched 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 141-132 victory over Memphis.

Hyland has gotten consistent playing time in the last four games and has produced. He's averaging 16.8 points and 7.0 assists in those four contests. The 22-year-old is also helping out in other categories with five steals and 13 triples in the last four games. Both Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (personal reasons) were out Wednesday, freeing up minutes and shots. Even when Leonard comes back, Hyland has found a useful role as the season comes to a close.