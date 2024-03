Hyland notched zero points (0-3 FG) and two assists in 14 minutes during Sunday's 89-88 victory over Minnesota.

After not playing at all in February, Hyland has averaged 15.0 minutes in his last two appearances. He's getting some opportunity with Russell Westbrook (wrist) out indefinitely, but there's some obvious rust to shake off with a combined two points in those games on 1-of-10 shooting.