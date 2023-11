Hyland provided 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 win over Orlando.

It's patently clear that Harden will occupy the off-guard slot for the Clippers once the deal is finalized. Harden's arrival will have detrimental effects on Hyland and Norman Powell's fantasy value. Hyland has the opportunity to spell Russell Westbrook as well, so his production dip might not be too adverse.