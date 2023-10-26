Hyland (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hyland has been battling a left ankle sprain over the last week, but he'll suit up for Wednesday's season opener. He's expected to serve as the top point guard behind Russell Westbrook.
