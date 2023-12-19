Hyland (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Hyland is currently dealing with right knee chondromalacia and could miss his third straight game due to his knee issues. However, his potential absence shouldn't affect the Clippers' rotation.
More News
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Out against Knicks•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Out with shoulder issue•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Healthy DNP in last two games•