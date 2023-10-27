Hyland (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hyland wasn't on the Clippers' initial injury report for Friday's matchup, but he's still dealing with the left ankle sprain that he sustained during a preseason game against the Nuggets on Oct. 19. He was available for Wednesday's regular-season opener after being listed as questionable, but the team will likely monitor him ahead of tipoff before determining his availability for Friday. The 23-year-old tallied 17 points and three assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Trail Blazers.