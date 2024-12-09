Hyland produced 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 117-106 loss to the Rockets.

The fourth-year guard led the Clippers in scoring for the second straight game, taking full advantage of the absence of Terance Mann (finger) and James Harden (groin). Mann isn't expected back until after Christmas, and while Harden's injury doesn't seem serious it's not clear when he might get back on the court, so the door could be open for Hyland to see a big workload over the next week or two. He hadn't seen more than 12 minutes of court time in a game prior to Mann's injury, but over the last two contests Hyland's averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 threes, 3.5 boards and 3.0 assists in 25.5 minutes as a significant part of the second unit.