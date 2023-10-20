Hyland will start Thursday's preseason game against Denver, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
The Clippers are resting all three of Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Hyland will be fired up against his former team and will have plenty of usage coming his way.
