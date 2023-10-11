Hyland isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's preseason game versus Utah, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hyland will be replaced by Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup Tuesday. Hyland will likely compete with Terrance Mann for the backup point guard role this season.
