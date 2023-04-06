Hyland tallied 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 125-118 win over the Lakers.

Though the recent return of Norman Powell from an extended absence has probably lowered Hyland's minutes ceiling, the second-year guard has at least been able to maintain a rotation spot while both Paul George (knee) and Marcus Morris (back) have remained sidelined. Hyland has been a key second-unit scorer for the Clippers since settling into a spot on the second unit March 23, averaging 13.7 points to go with 4.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 22.3 minutes over a seven-game stretch.