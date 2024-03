Hyland ended with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 118-100 loss to Minnesota.

Kawhi Leonard left this game early after 12 minutes with a back issue and didn't return, and Hyland made the most of his limited minutes. He had no rhythm at the beginning of March, but he's played well in three straight games with averages of 10.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.