Hyland contributed 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and three assists over seven minutes during Wednesday's 123-93 loss to the Mavericks in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hyland popped for 11 points in seven minutes as the Clippers were soundly beaten by an impressive Dallas outfit. Now trailing 3-2 in the series, Los Angeles will need to turn things around in a hurry should they hope to extend it to a seventh game.