Hyland posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes during Sunday's 123-83 win over the Spurs.

Hyland trailed only Kawhi Leonard in shot attempts, joining a well-balanced Clippers' attack. Averaging 21.7 minutes per game, Hyland has been bombing, connecting on 42.9 percent of 7.0 threes per game through Los Angeles' first three contests.