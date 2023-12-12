Hyland (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Hyland missed Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right shoulder strain and is in danger of missing a second consecutive contest Tuesday. However, he had fallen out of the Clippers' regular rotation recently, so his potential absence shouldn't have any impact on fantasy.
