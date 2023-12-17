Hyland (knee) is considered questionable to play Monday against Indiana, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Hyland is amid a two-game absence due to right knee soreness, following a nine-minute cameo on Dec. 12 after a three-game absence due to shoulder issues. He's also logged a handful of DNP-CDs this season, so it's difficult to determine exactly how banged up Hyland is. Amir Coffey has seen a nightly role across the Clippers' past three games, which Hyland could usurp if he's cleared to play Monday.