Hyland totaled two points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 10 minutes during Saturday's 115-96 win over the Celtics.

Hyland played at least 10 minutes for just the second time in over two months, taking advantage of the blowout. After an encouraging start to the season, Hyland has basically fallen out of the rotation, spending far more time on the bench than he does on the court. From a fantasy perspective, there is nothing to see or do here.