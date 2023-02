Hyland will make his debut with the Clippers on Tuesday against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After being acquired from Denver at the trade deadline, Hyland appears all set to make his Clippers debut Tuesday. The second-year pro averaged 12.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 19.5 minutes over his 41 appearances with Denver this season. Hyland figures to compete with Terance Mann for minutes at the point guard position going forward.