Hyland will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Hawks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Hyland got two spot starts with James Harden (shoulder) out of the lineup, but he will return to his usual bench spot Sunday. With Norman Powell (lower leg) out of the lineup, Hyland could still be in for ample playing time.
More News
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Struggles in spot start•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Takes advantage of spot start•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Starting for injured Harden•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Plays well off bench•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Enters rotation for Clippers•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Available to play•