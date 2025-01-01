Hyland ended Tuesday's 122-86 loss to the Spurs with seven points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists across 17 minutes.
After not being part of the rotation for five games, Hyland had a forgettable performance in his return to the floor for the Clippers. It's been a rough season for the 24-year-old, as struggled to stay healthy and productive when able to get on the floor for Los Angeles.
