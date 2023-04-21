Hyland ended with 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 129-124 loss to the Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Hyland saw 13 and 14 minutes, respectively, during the first two games of the series, but with Kawhi Leonard (knee) joining Paul George (knee) on the sidelines Thursday, the second-year guard saw an uptick in playing time and took advantage. He was aggressive offensively and finished third on the team in scoring behind Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook thanks to a busy night at the charity stripe. If the Clippers' two superstars remain sidelined for Saturday's Game 4, Hyland should once again see a sizable role off the bench.