Hyland amassed 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and seven assists over 24 minutes during Saturday's 131-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Hyland was productive off the bench with 27 minutes on the floor, and was a long bright spot against the Pelicans' relentless scoring barrage from beyond the arc. The VCU product is experiencing a usage spike in the wake of Paul George's (leg) injury, making him a potential streaming option as the regular season comes to a close.