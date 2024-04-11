Hyland closed with 37 points (15-29 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 loss to the Suns.

Hyland got the starting nod with Russell Westbrook (hand) and James Harden (foot) out, putting forth his best outing of the year while leading all players in Wednesday's contest in threes made and leading the Clippers in scoring, assists and steals in an all-around showing. Hyland set season high marks in scoring and threes made, surpassing the 20-point mark for the first time of the year. He posted his second-best assist total of the 2023-24 campaign, finishing behind only his season high of 11 assists recorded March 14 against Chicago.