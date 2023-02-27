Hyland logged 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Sunday's 134-124 overtime loss to Denver.

After picking up a DNP-CD against the Kings on Friday, it was good to see Hyland back in coach Ty Lue's rotation, but it looks as though he may have a difficult time achieving fantasy relevance the rest of the way. Hyland played exactly 16 minutes in each of his two games with the Clippers before the All-Star break, so barring an injury to Russell Westbrook (25 minutes played Sunday), Eric Gordon (25) and/or Terance Mann (25), the second-year guard looks to be more of a secondary option.