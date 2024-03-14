Hyland will get the start Thursday against the Bulls in place of the injured James Harden (shoulder), Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Hyland has been a consistent part of the rotation over the past seven games, and it appears coach Tyronn Lue has seen enough to give him a chance at starting in place of Harden. Hyland has gotten the nod in two prior games this season, totaling 21 points, eight assists, two steals and one rebound in 66 minutes. Per 36 minutes, he's averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals. The Clippers will still have Kawhi Leonard (back) after an injury scare, however, so it won't be just up to Hyland and Paul George to generate first-unit offense.