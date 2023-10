The Clippers exercised Hyland's fourth-year team option Monday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Hyland's contract is squared away for the next two seasons following Monday's transaction. He's set to earn $4.16 million next year and is already off to a solid start to the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 15.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists through three matchups.