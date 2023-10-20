Hyland suffered a left ankle sprain during Thursday's preseason game against Denver and was unable to return, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Hyland was on fire before suffering the injury, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook rested on the sidelines. Hyland will be re-evaluated Friday and should be considered questionable for Opening Night against Portland on Oct. 25.