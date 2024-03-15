Hyland notched 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and four steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 victory over the Bulls.

Hyland was inserted into the starting lineup with James Harden (shoulder) sidelined. Hyland made the most of his opportunity as he recorded his first double-double of the season and the third of his career. His 11 assists Thursday tied a career high set in December of 2022, and his 17 points were his most since Nov. 10 against the Mavericks. Law Murray of The Athletic reported after Thursday's game that Harden is uncertain he'll play Friday against the Pelicans, and if that's the case, Hyland figures to reprise his starting role.