Hyland (ankle) won't participate in Friday's practice and will be re-evaluated in a few days, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Hyland suffered his ankle injury during Wednesday's preseason matchup with Denver. His status for the Clippers' regular-season opener against Portland on Oct. 25 is in question.
