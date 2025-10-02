Beal (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's team scrimmage work, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

This update isn't a huge surprise considering the team recently announced Beal would be limited to begin training camp. However, it certainly would be nice to see him get in on some 5-on-5 action sooner rather than later. It's currently unclear whether Beal will be available for the Clippers' first preseason game Oct. 9.