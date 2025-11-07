Beal registered five points (2-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes during Thursday's 115-102 loss to the Suns.

Beal was once again on a minutes restriction Thursday as the team continues to keep him around the 20-minute mark. He was unable to find his rhythm on the offensive end, finishing with only five points despite chucking up 14 attempts from the field. This was a disappointing night overall for Beal, who was unable to get much going despite the absences of James Harden (personal) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle).