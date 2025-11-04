Coach Tyronn Lue stated after Monday's 120-119 loss to the Heat that he's not sure Beal will play in the second half of the team's back-to-back Tuesday against Oklahoma City, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports. Beal tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes.

Lue was also uncertain of Kawhi Leonard's availability for the second leg of the back-to-back, but out of the two, Beal would figure to be the candidate to play considering his light workload Monday night. However, he's already missed two games this season due to back soreness, so LA could elect to play it safe by holding him out. Another update on Beal's status should emerge closer to tipoff.