Beal (knee) didn't participate in five-on-five scrimmages Saturday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Beal is still unable to practice in scrimmages, as he continues to nurse a knee issue. The veteran guard was expected to be limited during training camp, and he still has time to get his body right before the team plays its preseason opener against the Nuggets on Oct. 12.

