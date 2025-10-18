Beal compiled 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot over 15 minutes in Friday's 106-103 preseason win over the Warriors.

Beal is projected to line up alongside James Harden in the Clippers' backcourt this season, and the team is hoping that the veteran can bring some of the dynamic play he displayed during his tenure with the Wizards. His two-year stint with the Suns was a rough patch, as injuries limited him to 91 games over two seasons. Unlike his final year with the Suns, he'll run with the first unit immediately and could make a substantial fantasy impact if he can stay healthy.