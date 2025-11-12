Beal will undergo season-ending surgery on his left hip, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is a devastating blow for Beal and the Clippers. The official diagnosis is a fractured left hip, and an exact timetable has yet to be announced. Beal signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers prior to the season, and the second year of his deal includes a player option which he may be likely to pick up with this news. With Beal out for the season, the Clippers could lean pretty heavily on Kris Dunn. Guys like Bogdan Bogdanovic and Chris Paul could reemerge too, but they've been afterthoughts in the rotation for the most part.