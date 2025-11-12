default-cbs-image
Beal (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Beal is dealing with a left hip issue and will miss his second consecutive game. The veteran guard's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Mavericks. With Beal sidelined, John Collins, Kris Dunn and Cam Christie are candidates for an uptick in minutes.

