Beal is starting against the Rockets on Thursday but will play on a minutes' restriction, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Beal will start in the backcourt alongside Kris Dunn, and although he'll be on a minutes restriction, it hasn't been specified how long he'll be on the court for. Beal has played between 20 and 21 minutes in his four appearances this season, so it's reasonable to believe his minutes will be around that mark once again. Beal is averaging 8.0 points per game in those four contests, however, so he's not carrying a lot of fantasy upside at the moment.