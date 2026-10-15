Beal (knee) will not be ready for the start of the regular season, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Beal is dealing with knee inflammation that will keep him sidelined for Opening Night. While it's unclear how long the Clippers will be without the veteran guard, Darius Garland, Keaton Wagler and Kris Dunn should dominate the backcourt minutes in his absence. Beal's 2025-26 campaign was cut short by a hip injury after he averaged 8.2 points and 1.7 assists in 20.6 minutes across just six regular-season appearances.