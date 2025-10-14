Clippers' Bradley Beal: Won't play vs. Sacramento
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beal (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beal continues to work his way back from a knee issue. The last opportunity for him to get some time on the floor during the preseason will be Friday against the Warriors.
