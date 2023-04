Boston (lower body) has cleared the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against New Orleans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Boston hasn't suited up for the Clippers since Feb. 14 due to a lower body injury but has been given the green light for Saturday's tilt. Boston has appeared in just 21 games this season and has played 11.8 minutes per game. However, it remains to be seen what kind of role, if any, he will play with the team for the tail end of the regular season.